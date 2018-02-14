Welcome to Africanews

Russian military presence in CAR and concerns [The Morning Call]

with Jerry Bambi

Around 180 Russian military instructors are said to be settled with weapons since last December in the Central African Republic CAR. Moscow wants to equip two battalions of CAR army totaling 1 300

men after being given a go ahead by the UN when the CAR’s leaders asked it to provide weapons for units being formed by the EU.

