Nigeria anti-graft body to probe how snake 'ate' over $100,000 govt funds

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of Nigeria says it will get to the bottom of how a snake “spiritually” made away with 36 million naira cash ($100,000 plus).

In a veiled message via its twitter handle, the EFCC said: “The Eagle shows no mercy for money-swallowing snake (s).” The message was accompanied by an eagle that had trapped a snake in it claws.

The eagle denotes its main emblem. The EFCC’s official logo is of an eagle with the country’s coat of arms on it.

Nigerian social media space is still buzzing over a report over the weekend in a local portal that a clerk had told auditors that missing state funds had been ‘eaten’ by a mysterious snake.

The missing funds belong to the country’s Joints Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), a state agency responsible for the registration of admissions for people seeking to enter the various universities. JAMB has since suspended the clerk and vowed to unravel the mystery.

The particular incident took place at the JAMB offices in Makurdi, capital of Benue State where the clerk in answering audit queries said her housemaid and a fellow employee had confessed to ‘spiritually’ stealing the monies she kept in an office vault.

Auditors from the capital Abuja had been sent to take inventory of funds accrued over the sale of scratch cards to students hoping to gain access to JAMB’s website to register or check on the status of their admissions. The audit came up after reforms by the current registrar struck out use of the cards.