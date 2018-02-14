Fans in Kenya upbeat about ''Black Panther'' movie

The much anticipated all black cast superhero movie , Black Panther will be making a major appearance in cinema’s across Kenya.

Hollywood is witnessing history as Black Panther from Marvel studios receives honors and makes a big leap onto the global screen.

Fans in Kisumu are not only inspired but thrilled.

“I hear the characters around the world are all Africans, that is a very important that is a very important statement to the world. so nice, it’s going to turn away some of the stereotypes about Africans’‘,said Kisumu artist Moses Oduwa.

Another Kisumu resident Sprina Khan said she is looking forward to see how Lupita works.’‘She is an amazing, amazing person from what I know. And I hope I hope that she will continue to have all the success int he world’‘,Khan added.

The film, which combines topics of races, pursuit , futuristic sets, humor and heroes with costumes and make-ups inspired by African warriors, was greeted with an ovation at its premiere.

Black Panther will be released on Friday, February 16,2018.

AFP