400 Libyan special force members graduate

A graduation ceremony was held on Tuesday for 400 new Libyan special force members who will be deployed to guard important figures and institutions throughout the country.

Spokesman of the special force Captain Hatem Al-Gamati, said 900 civilians involved in security service have been trained,adding that , 400 members of special operation missions have thus graduated.

He said the trainees took five months of theoretical lessons and hard field exercises, and stressed that the tasks of the special force include protecting state institutions.

Al-Gamati also said work points and tasks will be expanded in the future.

Attended by Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Serraj and other security and military leaders, the ceremony was held in the Tripoli Maritime Base.

Since the fall of Gaddafi regime in 2011, the Libyan authorities have been struggling to prepare and form security services capable of countering armed militias, which out-gun the regular forces.

