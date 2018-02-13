Zambia sex doll warning: Opposition leader disagrees with govt position

First it was the Zambian police that stated that importation, possession and sale of sex dolls were illegal under Zambian laws, they are considered “obscene” materials.

Then the Minister for National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumahili waded in stressing that the government will not sit back for society to be threatened by destructive addiction to sex toys.

It, however, seems that an opposition politician thinks otherwise. The BBC Africa LIVE page reports that Sean Tembo, founder and leader of Zambia’s Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP) disagrees with the minister.

“What the Honourable Minister of Religious Affairs is trying to do by wrongly threatening those that wish to purchase sex dolls, is that she is trying to impose her personal values on the rest of our citizens, which is a violation of both the bible and our republican constitution, which encourages and protects an individual’s right to exercise free will.

“It must be noted that salvation id an individual choice and must not be imposed by the state,” he added.

What did the Police spokesperson and minister say?

“Possession of obscene materials in this country is an offence. Read section 177 of the Penal code on importation. Section 177 (1) b and c criminalises taking part in such business,” Police spokesperson Esther Katongo explained.

“The Bible says the body of the man belongs to the woman and the body of the woman belongs to the man, so whenever the wife demands, the man should be available, whenever the husband demands, the woman should be available,” the minister said at the time.

About sex toys

Artificial intelligence (AI) is making its way into the global sex market, bringing with it a revolution in robotic “sextech” designed to offer sexual gratification with a near-human touch.

But the arrival of sex robots has divided opinion. Inventors argue they can potentially replace prostitutes, reduce sex trafficking and help lonely people, while critics say they objectify women and normalize sexism and rape culture.

Sex robots have gone on sale in parts of the world and one goes for as much as $2,000. Roboticists continue to develop these robots – some of which talk and respond to touch through AI technology.

Sex robots at bigger companies like Abyss Creations sell for higher – around $10,000 depending on added extras.

Experts say the increasingly life-like robots raise complex issues that should be considered by policymakers and the public – including whether use of such devices should be encouraged to curb prostitution and sex trafficking, for sex offenders, or for people with disabilities.