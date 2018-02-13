Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

S. Africa declares state of natural disaster, Day Zero extended

S. Africa declares state of natural disaster, Day Zero extended
Daniel Mumbere

South Africa

The South African authorities declared Tuesday a natural disaster throughout the country because of the historical drought that has been hitting the Cape Town area for months, threatened by a disruption of its drinking water supply.

This decision, published in the official gazette, was taken after “a reassessment of the extent and severity of the current drought” and now entrusts crisis management to the government.

According to the statement released by the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, the government will “strengthen and support the disaster management structures to implement contingency plans and ensure that immediate relief, recovery and reconstruction measures are put in place to enable the national executive to effectively deal with the effects of this disaster”.

The provinces of Northern Cape, Western Cape and Eastern Cape have already been declared provincial disasters.

Day Zero extended

Meanwhile, Day Zero, the day that taps will run day for Capetonians, has been extended to June 4 from May 11,2018.

The delay in Day Zero has been attributed to the continued decline in agricultural usage and Capetonians reducing their water usage, said deputy mayor Ian Neilson.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..