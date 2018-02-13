Kenya's Attorney General resigns, replaced 'instantly'

Kenya’s president Uhuru Kenyatta has confirmed the resignation of the country’s attorney general Githu Muigai who has been serving in that capacity since August 2011.

Muigai served in the Mwai Kibai led government and was retained by the Jubilee government when it came into office in 2013. His name was however missing from the list of cabinet secretaries and officers to be retained by president Kenyatta following his 2016 reelection.

The president confirmed the resignation of the government’s top legal officer on his official Twitter account.

I have received with regret the resignation of Attorney General Prof. Githu Muigai. I thank him for his service for the last six and a half years. I have nominated as his replacement Judge Paul Kihara Kariuki.

The president who is empowered by the constitution to nominate the attorney general, who assumes office upon approval by Parliament, named Justice Paul Kihara Kariuki to replace Muigai.

Muigai has been a passionate defender of the Jubilee government, and recently warned the opposition led by Raila Odinga that execution a symbolic oath would attract treason charges.

Justice Paul Kihara Kariuki

Justice Paul Kihara Kariuki was appointed a judge by President Kibaki in 2003. He was previously director of Kenya School of Law.

Kariuki headed the Integrity Review Committee that is credited with championing financial reforms in the Judiciary. He was appointed to head he newly established Judicial Training Institute (JTI) in 2009.

Kariuki who was previously favoured to become Kenya’s Chief Justice is perceived to be an efficient, possessing a strong and decisive personality, one that would offer solid leadership.

Prior to today’s appointment, Kariuki has been serving as the President of the Court of Appeal.