Ethiopia frees Bekele Gerba, final day of Oromia social boycott suspended

Ethiopia
The Ethiopian government has freed top opposition leader Bekele Gerba barely twenty-four hours after announcing that charges against him and six others had been dropped.
Activists confirmed that Bekele had been released from the Qilinto prisons where he was being held. He was arrested in 2015 accused of instigating violent anti-government protests.
A top Oromo activist, Jawar Mohammed also announced that a three-day social shutdown had been suspended in the wake of Gerba’s release.
The third day of Oromia Strikes has been suspended in reaction to release of Bekele Gerba and his comrades. The third day will be dedicated to welcoming heroes and cleaning street, the U.S.-based activist said in a tweet.
The third day #OromiaStrikes has been suspended in reaction to release of Bekele Gerba and his comrades. The third day will be dedicated to welcoming heroes and cleaning street.— Jawar Mohammed (@Jawar_Mohammed) February 13, 2018
Here are the heroes! Lafti keenya lafee keenya, hin buqqaanu!! pic.twitter.com/qJJyEbcHlV— Jawar Mohammed (@Jawar_Mohammed) February 13, 2018
