Cameroon kicks off busy election year with senatorial polls

Cameroon will press ahead with its first election for 2018 ahead of the presidential vote later this year. A presidential decree issue last week slated senatorial polls for March 25, 2018.

The decree states that the electoral body ELECAM shall organize the polls in various divisional headquarters of the country.

Cameroon’s parliamentary system caters for 100 senators out of which 70 are to be elected by municipal councillors across the country. The remaining 30 slots are the prerogative of the president.

The elections will in effect mark the start of a busy electoral calender as it is set to be followed by council, legislative and presidential elections later this year. The respective dates are yet to be determined by the President.

Meanwhile, the state – run CRTV reports that nominations for the Senate ends today February 13, 2018. The National Salvation Front of Cameroon led by information minister Issa Tchiroma Bakary have confirmed their participation in the process.

Meeting in Bamenda, capital of the restive northwest region, the main opposition Social Democratic Front (SDF) led by Ni John Fru Ndi, the national chairman, said it will also participate in the process. The February 9, 2018 meeting also declared open nomination contest for the SDF’s presidential ticket for the upcoming polls.

President Paul Biya is expected to seek another term in office after over three decades in charge of the Central African nation. The country is currently riled by secessionist elements in the Anglophone regions – northwest and southwest regions.

The secessionists have entered an armed phase of a struggle for independence. About twenty five security forces have so far been killed in guerilla style attacks. Government received over 40 separatist members deported from Nigeria, they included leader Sisuku Julius Ayuk Tabe.