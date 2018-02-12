Morocco promises economic alternatives for restive Jerada

Morocco’s Prime Minister Eddine El Otmani announced on February 12, a series of measures for the restive eastern province of Jerada.

He promised economic alternatives to illegal mining which would eventually benefit the locals.

But even before his visit, angry residents continued to express their agitation.

“With regard to the Head of Government’s visit to our region, we ask that his delegation should not come to Jerada, and we make it clear that they must inform us in an official manner of the results of their meeting on Jerada’s case,” said one protester.

The region has witnessed a wave of protests since last December following the death of three miners while they were digging in abandoned mines.

The protesters have been calling for justice for the dead and demanded job opportunities and “economic alternatives.”

Jerada had been growing on the back of flourishing mining activities since the 1920s.

But many local residents have continued illegal mining in the abandoned mines.