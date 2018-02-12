Welcome to Africanews

Boko Haram releases three university lecturers, 10 women [The Morning Call]

The Nigerian government on saturday said three lecturers of the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) who were abducted by suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Magumeri, Borno State, have been released.

They were freed alongside 10 women who were kidnapped in a raid by the terror group on a military and police convoy on Damboa road, near Maiduguri. The women are wives of police officers. The

lecturers and the women were abducted in July 2017 in separate attacks.

