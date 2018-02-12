'Black Panther' is finally here! [Culture on The Morning Call]

It’s been the most talked about film for all the good reasons especially for the black communities all over the world. You definitely guessed right, the Black Panther.

The film is expected to roll out worldwide in mid-February. The premiere in Kenya will be on Tuesday, February 13 and in South Africa, on Friday, February 16.

Movie enthusiasts in Europe attended the premiere last week on Thursday at London’s Eventim Apollo and it was absolutely amazing. Why? First, because the actors of the film were present plus a number of other celebrities.

The best part is what those who attended wore to the event. The stars and even the fans.

Black Panther is seen as a very important film for children to watch because it informs them that black people can be heroes too.

And the Black Panther soundtrack is also out.

It’s really a must watch. If you didn’t know, the movie soundtracks includes artists like The Weekend, SZA, Swae Lee, Khalid and more.

And by more I have to include Kendrick Lamar. The “All the stars” video was also released last week and you will notice that Kendrick Lamar seems to be getting into “la sape”, the Congolese sapology culture.

After losing Uganda’s Mowzey Radio just a few days ago, Africa has lost yet another young talent from Ghana.

The country is in mourning following the death of Ebony Reigns, who died after a late night crash last week on Thursday. Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, died alongside two others when her jeep collided head-on with a bus on the Sunyani-Kumasi road. And just before her death, she was due to begin a European tour over the weekend. She rose to fame with her songs Sponsor and Maame Hwe. She was the favourite to win the artist of the year in the upcoming Ghana Music Awards. She was only 20 at the time of her death.