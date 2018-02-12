ANC to finalize talks on Zuma's future [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The executive body of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) is set to meet this Monday to finalize talks on the future of President Jacob Zuma, who is under growing pressure to step
down. Speaking on Sunday as South Africa marked 100 years since the birth of former President Nelson Mandela, leader of the ANC Cyril Ramaphosa said the protracted battle over the potential
resignation of President Jacob Zuma will be concluded Monday. He called for Zuma’s exit to happen in an orderly fashion, and “in Madiba’s way of doing things,” using Mandela’s clan name.
Go to video
Korean alphabet offers Ghana, Nigeria, SA early entrance at Winter Olympics
Go to video
Mozambique deports over 50 Ethiopians
Go to video
Former Springboks coach De Villiers takes on Zimbabwe job
Go to video
'Uncertainty over Zuma will resolved within days' – Ramaphosa
06:27
ANC to decide Jacob Zuma's fate [The Morning Call]
00:52
S. Africa postpones president's speech as questions linger over Zuma's tenure