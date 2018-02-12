Welcome to Africanews

ANC to finalize talks on Zuma's future [The Morning Call]

ANC to finalize talks on Zuma's future [The Morning Call]
with JERRY BAMBI

The executive body of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) is set to meet this Monday to finalize talks on the future of President Jacob Zuma, who is under growing pressure to step

down. Speaking on Sunday as South Africa marked 100 years since the birth of former President Nelson Mandela, leader of the ANC Cyril Ramaphosa said the protracted battle over the potential

resignation of President Jacob Zuma will be concluded Monday. He called for Zuma’s exit to happen in an orderly fashion, and “in Madiba’s way of doing things,” using Mandela’s clan name.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

