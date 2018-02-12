ANC to finalize talks on Zuma's future [The Morning Call]

The executive body of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) is set to meet this Monday to finalize talks on the future of President Jacob Zuma, who is under growing pressure to step

down. Speaking on Sunday as South Africa marked 100 years since the birth of former President Nelson Mandela, leader of the ANC Cyril Ramaphosa said the protracted battle over the potential

resignation of President Jacob Zuma will be concluded Monday. He called for Zuma’s exit to happen in an orderly fashion, and “in Madiba’s way of doing things,” using Mandela’s clan name.