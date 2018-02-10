Uganda's open-Roof tourist bus provides Kampala's scenic landscape experience

A private tour firm in Uganda is giving Ugandans and visitors a chance to experience Kampala’s scenic landscapes aboard the city’s first ever sightseeing tourist bus.

Promote Uganda Safari wants passengers onboard the open roof, double-decker bus to see historic buildings and sights that are significant to the country’s history and culture.

“It’s interesting. We get to see the things that we don’t see every day and that you are able to take a picture because you know when you are moving in town you are safeguarding your phone, your camera, so it’s a nice experience,” said Caroline Muyama, Kampala resident.

The 69-seater bus was launched in December and makes two trips daily.

Uganda aims to boost annual tourist numbers to 4 million over the next three years, helped by improvements in road networks around game parks and other attractions.

“Research shows that a number of tourists have been coming to Uganda and leave with a lot of money that they had wanted to spend in Uganda but could not spend it because of the limited tourism products that we have been offering,” said Director, Promote Uganada Safaris.

“We do have the visitors that are only here say, for two days and probably have a conference in the morning and have the whole afternoon free. This is a wonderful opportunity because there is so much to learn within the seven hills of Kampala,” said Margaret Kaffero, Uganda’s foreign affairs ministry spokesperson.

Uganda’s private sector is scrambling to exploit demand for luxury products from the country’s expanding middle class.

Those behind the tourist bus say so far the response has been positive, with morning and afternoon rides often fully booked.

The country is more known for its wildlife tours in various national parks, home to chimpanzees, gorillas as well as spectacular waterfalls and big game animals.