Taiwan quake death toll rises, German coalition deal [International Edition]

Aftershocks continue to rattle Taiwan after a strong earthquake killed a number of people and injured more than 250 others on Tuesday night. According to the government, the Island has been rocked by more than 100 earthquakes so far this month.

Meanwhile, Germany is set to emerge from months of political deadlock after Angela Merkel’s conservatives finally agreed a coalition deal with the centre-left Social Democrats.

