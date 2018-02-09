Taiwan quake death toll rises, German coalition deal [International Edition]

International edition
Aftershocks continue to rattle Taiwan after a strong earthquake killed a number of people and injured more than 250 others on Tuesday night. According to the government, the Island has been rocked by more than 100 earthquakes so far this month.
Meanwhile, Germany is set to emerge from months of political deadlock after Angela Merkel’s conservatives finally agreed a coalition deal with the centre-left Social Democrats.
These are some of the stories we have in store in the International Edition, a programme that highlights stories packaged by the Editorial team of Euronews presented by Elayne Wangalwa
00:55
The female Syrian lecturer trading books for guns
04:42
German elections: are refugees still welcome?
Go to video
China pledges wide-ranging support to The Gambia
09:23
Trump chides Russia, Venezuela's political crisis worsens [International Edition]
Go to video
Artist paints Donald Trump and other world leaders as refugees
Go to video
Bloodied Syrian boy whose photo went viral on Twitter in good shape now