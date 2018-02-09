Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

South Sudan's last chance at ending crisis

South Sudan's last chance at ending crisis

The Morning Call

South Sudan has been given the last chance to end a crisis in which thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced since 2013, when fighting broke out between president Salva Kiir and Riek Machar’s factions.

The Inter Governmental Authority on Development – IGAD last week convened fresh talks to put an end to the country’s four-year war.

This is since 2015, when a peace deal collapsed.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..