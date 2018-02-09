Libya: Benghazi mosque bombing leaves one dead, over 30 wounded

One person was killed and 37 wounded by a twin bombing inside a mosque in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Friday, medics said.

The blasts occurred during Friday prayers at the small mosque located in the Majouri district, residents said. The devices appear to have been activated remotely using a mobile phone, according to a military source.

Two weeks ago, around 35 people were killed by a twin bombing at another mosque in Benghazi.

Libya’s second-largest city is controlled by the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar. The LNA was battling Islamists, including some linked to Islamic State and al Qaeda, as well as other opponents until late last year in the Mediterranean port city.

Haftar, a possible contender in national elections that could be held by the end of 2018, has built his reputation on delivering stability in Benghazi and beyond, promising to halt the anarchy that ensued after a NATO-backed uprising ended Muammar Gaddafi’s long rule nearly seven years ago.

Haftar launched his military campaign in Benghazi in May 2014 in response to a series of bombings and assassinations blamed on Islamist militants.

In past months there have been occasional, smaller scale bombings apparently targeting LNA allies or supporters.

