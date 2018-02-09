Ghanaians mourn rising female artiste killed in gory road crash

Discussions in Ghana’s media space – radio, television and social media, on Friday January 9 has been dominated by the death of a 21 – year – old female artiste.

Known by her stage name Ebony Reigns, Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, died in an accident in the country’s middle belt. Two other occupants of the car she was travelling in also died.

Police in the town of Mankranso in the Ashanti region confirmed that a Jeep she was travelling in run into a popular mass transport, the VIP bus.

Born on February 16, 1997, the artiste whose songs have been popular over the past two years was only a week shy of her 21st birthday.

Her name (#Ebony #RestInPeace) have been on top of Ghana’s twitter trends with people expressing shock at her death. It has also brought into focus the issue of deadly road accidents. Ghana has in the past lost young entertainers to road crashes.

I woke up to this nauseating breaking news that has left me in horripilation. Ebony (dancehall musician) is confirmed dead in a gory car accident only a few days to her 21st birthday. What an energetic and commanding performer. R.I.P. Ebony. #ygf pic.twitter.com/XqoAvbhmGk — Van Vicker (@iam_vanvicker) February 9, 2018

Ebony held us all spellbound. You didn’t have to like her craft. You didn’t have to adore her. You could just see her star shining. She was just meant for stardom & it was obvious. RIP Ebony Reigns. This hurts. — Veronica Commey (@VeronicaCommey) February 9, 2018

“Ebony was the hottest and strongest female artiste in the country at the moment.



Her contribution to the music industry over the last year cannot be overemphasized. This is sad.



May her soul Rest In Peace”. – Francis Doku { TheGHMediaGuru }.#JoyUpdates!#Joy997FM! pic.twitter.com/ZsJJn8ynPM — Joy 99.7 FM (Joy997FM) February 9, 2018

Breaking News : ebony_reigns Confirmed Dead



I admonished her and asked her to turn to God. I told her to check her dressing among others. She was very happy we had that conversation as well - Dr. Lawrence Tetteh #MorningStarr — Starr1035FM (Starr1035Fm) February 9, 2018

Ghana’s treacherous roads just claimed another victim in her prime. Terry Bonchaka, Suzzy Williams. RIP Ebony. — samuel fifi bartels (@sammybartels) February 9, 2018

Joy997FM

So who has pressed that button to have our diva, Ebony, pass on sadly?

My potential artiste of the year, Most popular song of the year, every award I can think of.

Ooh! I'm truly down. God helps us all especially in this particular month. — Twodat Leoduro (LTwodat) February 9, 2018

Ebony was in her prime just like Terry Bon Chaka and Suzzy Williams. Rest well Priscilla Opoku-kwarteng — Que sera, sera. (@BooksOverBoobs) February 9, 2018

