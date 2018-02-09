Welcome to Africanews

Ghanaians mourn rising female artiste killed in gory road crash

Ghana

Discussions in Ghana’s media space – radio, television and social media, on Friday January 9 has been dominated by the death of a 21 – year – old female artiste.

Known by her stage name Ebony Reigns, Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, died in an accident in the country’s middle belt. Two other occupants of the car she was travelling in also died.

Police in the town of Mankranso in the Ashanti region confirmed that a Jeep she was travelling in run into a popular mass transport, the VIP bus.

Born on February 16, 1997, the artiste whose songs have been popular over the past two years was only a week shy of her 21st birthday.

Her name (#Ebony #RestInPeace) have been on top of Ghana’s twitter trends with people expressing shock at her death. It has also brought into focus the issue of deadly road accidents. Ghana has in the past lost young entertainers to road crashes.

