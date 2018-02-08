Wizkid signs deal with Nike for StarBoy jerseys

Nigerian and international singing sensation Wizkid of the StarBoy brand fame has signed a deal with the sportswear giant Nike to produce and sell the Star Boy jerseys.

Fans of the ‘Daddy Yo’ star have been expressing their excitement and anticipation to own their own replicas of the jersey that was unveiled yesterday.

I can't wait to get my Wizkid FC jersey. — World Publicist (@IsimaOdeh) February 7, 2018

WizKid Fc…. Coming thru this jersey don sell out already pic.twitter.com/80Caa2w37v — Eniola ✨ Boy (@____Temi) February 8, 2018

With this deal, Wizkid becomes the first African artist to have an official jersey.