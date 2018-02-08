Wizkid signs deal with Nike for StarBoy jerseys

Nigeria
Nigerian and international singing sensation Wizkid of the StarBoy brand fame has signed a deal with the sportswear giant Nike to produce and sell the Star Boy jerseys.
Fans of the ‘Daddy Yo’ star have been expressing their excitement and anticipation to own their own replicas of the jersey that was unveiled yesterday.
I can't wait to get my Wizkid FC jersey.— World Publicist (@IsimaOdeh) February 7, 2018
WizKid Fc…. Coming thru this jersey don sell out already pic.twitter.com/80Caa2w37v— Eniola ✨ Boy (@____Temi) February 8, 2018
With this deal, Wizkid becomes the first African artist to have an official jersey.
04:52
Post local election violence recorded in Guinea [The Morning Call]
Go to video
Former Springboks coach De Villiers takes on Zimbabwe job
03:08
Press review [The Morning Call]
06:27
ANC to decide Jacob Zuma's fate [The Morning Call]
05:02
The breakthrough of Islamic banks [Business Segment]
Go to video
Digital in 2018: Africa's internet users increase by 20%