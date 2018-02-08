Outrage in Kenya over govt's deportation of opposition critic [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
We begin with Kenya where the government is facing a backlash from civil society groups and lawyers in the country over its reaction to the self-inauguration of veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga.
One of its responses is the deportation on Tuesday of the outspoken self-declared general of National Resistance Movement (NRM) Miguna Miguna. The Kenyan government says Miguna was deported
for his decision to renounce his Kenyan citizenship years ago. The 55 year old lawyer is a constant government critic on Kenyan TV. But since disputed presidential elections in 2017, he’s taken on a
prominent role in the country’s politics, publicly pushing the losing candidate, Raila Odinga, to declare himself president.
