Creative marketing tourism campaigns [Travel]

Africa’s tourism potential for 2018 has started off on a positive note.

Many governments have been working hand in hand with the private sector to grow the industry, that accounts for approximately 7.8 per cent of the African GDP.

Travel public relations and destination marketing professionals and their agencies have been brainstorming about the promotions and activations they will launch this year to break through the marketing clutter and capture consumer attention.

Recently, a number of African countries decided to benefit from some crude comments made by US president Donald Trump just last month. Trump allegedly referred to African countries as “shithole countries” along with Haiti and El Salvador in a White House meeting to discuss the US immigration reform last month. This has been highlighted in this week’s travel segment presented by Elayne Wangalwa

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

