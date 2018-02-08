Creative marketing tourism campaigns [Travel]

The Morning Call
Africa’s tourism potential for 2018 has started off on a positive note.
Many governments have been working hand in hand with the private sector to grow the industry, that accounts for approximately 7.8 per cent of the African GDP.
Travel public relations and destination marketing professionals and their agencies have been brainstorming about the promotions and activations they will launch this year to break through the marketing clutter and capture consumer attention.
Recently, a number of African countries decided to benefit from some crude comments made by US president Donald Trump just last month. Trump allegedly referred to African countries as “shithole countries” along with Haiti and El Salvador in a White House meeting to discuss the US immigration reform last month. This has been highlighted in this week’s travel segment presented by Elayne Wangalwa
