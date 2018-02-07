Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Civil society in Chad to stage protest over austerity measures [The Morning Call]

Civil society in Chad to stage protest over austerity measures [The Morning Call]
with Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

In Chad, a coalition of civil society organizations have called for a peaceful march across the country on Thursday, February 8, 2018. The march, called “Thursday of anger”, aims, according to the groups

to denounce the government’s austerity measures. Chadian government employees have in the past few days seen a drop in their monthly salary due to the new Budget Act 2018, which strips away some

of their bonuses and allowances.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..