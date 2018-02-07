Civil society in Chad to stage protest over austerity measures [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
In Chad, a coalition of civil society organizations have called for a peaceful march across the country on Thursday, February 8, 2018. The march, called “Thursday of anger”, aims, according to the groups
to denounce the government’s austerity measures. Chadian government employees have in the past few days seen a drop in their monthly salary due to the new Budget Act 2018, which strips away some
of their bonuses and allowances.
00:53
Togo capital hit by anti-govt protest despite dialogue deal
Go to video
Eighty-one suspected Boko Haram fighters go on public trial in Niger
01:16
Protests hit Nairobi slum after arrest of opposition official
Go to video
Gambians protest till release of lecturer who criticized president
Go to video
Kabila denies violence against protesters
01:20
Thousands of Togolese women march in anti-Gnassingbe protests [No Comment]