Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

ANC to decide Jacob Zuma's fate [The Morning Call]

ANC to decide Jacob Zuma's fate [The Morning Call]
with ok

The Morning Call

South Africa’s governing party, the ANC, has postponed a top-level meeting expected to decide on President Jacob Zuma’s future. In a statement released by the party, it instead said it had held “fruitful

and constructive discussions” with him. Mr Zuma is under growing pressure from members of own party to resign amid corruption allegations. South Africa’s Times Live website on tuesday night had

quoted unnamed sources as saying Mr Zuma was prepared to quit, if the right terms can be negotiated. The parliament had earlier in a rare move postponed Thursday’s state of the nation address.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..