ANC to decide Jacob Zuma's fate [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
South Africa’s governing party, the ANC, has postponed a top-level meeting expected to decide on President Jacob Zuma’s future. In a statement released by the party, it instead said it had held “fruitful
and constructive discussions” with him. Mr Zuma is under growing pressure from members of own party to resign amid corruption allegations. South Africa’s Times Live website on tuesday night had
quoted unnamed sources as saying Mr Zuma was prepared to quit, if the right terms can be negotiated. The parliament had earlier in a rare move postponed Thursday’s state of the nation address.
Go to video
Digital in 2018: Africa's internet users increase by 20%
Go to video
Zimbabwe's main opposition chief critically ill in South Africa - party source
01:38
Fresh peace talks begin in Addis Ababa to end South Sudan civil war
01:00
Jacob Zuma defies ANC plea to step down
05:12
A multilingual Africa: What is the impact on culture?