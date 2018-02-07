ANC to decide Jacob Zuma's fate [The Morning Call]

South Africa’s governing party, the ANC, has postponed a top-level meeting expected to decide on President Jacob Zuma’s future. In a statement released by the party, it instead said it had held “fruitful

and constructive discussions” with him. Mr Zuma is under growing pressure from members of own party to resign amid corruption allegations. South Africa’s Times Live website on tuesday night had

quoted unnamed sources as saying Mr Zuma was prepared to quit, if the right terms can be negotiated. The parliament had earlier in a rare move postponed Thursday’s state of the nation address.