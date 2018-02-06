Zambia won't allow sex dolls to destroy society: Religious Affairs minister

Zambia’s National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumahili has stressed that the country will not entertain use of sex toys.

According to her, being a Christian and law-abiding nation, Zambia will strictly stick to the natural order of things in order to protect citizens from destructive addiction to sex toys.

“The Bible says the body of the man belongs to the woman and the body of the woman belongs to the man, so whenever the wife demands, the man should be available, whenever the husband demands, the woman should be available,” the minister is quoted to have said.

Her position comes barely a week after the police in the southern African country warned that sex toys and vibrators were offences under the law.

According to police spokesperson, Esther Katongo, the laws of the country considered such items as ‘obscene material’ adding that their importation, sale or possession are illegal.

“Possession of obscene materials in this country is an offence. Read section 177 of the Penal code Importation check section 177 (1) (b) and section 177 (1) © criminalises taking part in such business,” Katongo explained.

The Mwebantu news portal reports that most residents they spoke to in the capital, Lusaka have supported government’s opposition to sex doll and other related objects.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is making its way into the global sex market, bringing with it a revolution in robotic “sextech” designed to offer sexual gratification with a near-human touch.

But the arrival of sex robots has divided opinion. Inventors argue they can potentially replace prostitutes, reduce sex trafficking and help lonely people, while critics say they objectify women and normalize sexism and rape culture.

Sex robots have gone on sale in parts of the world and one goes for as much as $2,000. Roboticists continue to develop these robots – some of which talk and respond to touch through AI technology.

Sex robots at bigger companies like Abyss Creations sell for higher – around $10,000 depending on added extras.

Experts say the increasingly life-like robots raise complex issues that should be considered by policymakers and the public – including whether use of such devices should be encouraged to curb prostitution and sex trafficking, for sex offenders, or for people with disabilities.