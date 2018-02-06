Somali judge is elected President of International Court of Justice

Congratulatory messages from Somali and other parts of the world are being shared on social media following the election of Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf as president of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The Somali judge was elected to the court’s Chamber of Summary Procedure along with four other judges and two alternate judges, who shall henceforth hear and detrmine cases brought before the court.

Congratulations to Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf on his election as the president of #ICJ. Judge Abdulqawi has had a stellar career; born in Eyl, Member of the Court since Feb 2009 ; Vice-President of the Court from 6 Feb 2015 to 6 Feb 2018; Now elected President of the Court — Villa Somalia (@TheVillaSomalia) February 6, 2018

My heartfelt congratulations to Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf on his election as the president of the International Court of Justice (#ICJ). A proud moment for Somalia. pic.twitter.com/5aUtUu5GCf — Dr. Maryan Qasim (@DrMaryanQasim) February 6, 2018

Congratulations to Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, who was elected President of the International Court of Justice (#ICJ) after serving as Vice President for several years.

It is a symbol of pride for #Somalia, for #Africa and for the whole world.

Somalis will return their glory. pic.twitter.com/FkBjD3ycH7 — Ali Abdi Ali Hoshow (@AliHoshow) February 6, 2018

The new President of the International Court of Justice is an African Muslim Man! Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, a very proud moment for Somalia, for Africa! pic.twitter.com/C34DlDdr0M — KADDU (@JeffreyKaddu) February 6, 2018

The International Court of Justice is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations. Established in June 1945, the court settles, in accordance with international law, legal disputes submitted to it by states and gives advisory opinions ob legal questions referred to it by duly organs and agencies of the United Nations.

Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf has been the vice president of the ICJ since February 2015 and has been a judge at the court since 2009.

Yusuf is the founder and General Editor of the African Yearbook of International Law and is also one of the founders of the African Foundation for International Law, as well as the chairperson of its Executive Committee.

In addition, Yusuf has authored several books and numerous articles on various aspects of international law as well as articles and op-ed pieces in newspapers on current Northeast African and Somali affairs.