Nigerian-British techie lands deal with Apple [Sci Tech]

Today on Sci Tech ,we introduce you to a 26 year old Nigerian-British entrepreneur who had his big dream come true after meeting a top Apple executive.A year ago, Silas Adekunle showcased his colorful robots that first looked like toys to Apple’s head of developer relations, Ron Okamoto.

Today,in nearly all Apple stores in the United States and Britain, Apple has priced his four legged ‘‘battle-bots’‘ called Mekamon at $300.

Also,Global social networking site,Facebook has said it plans to highlight “trustworthy” news in the feed, following allegations that Russian operatives and others spread false reports on the site, particularly during the 2016 U.S. Presidential election.

I think facebook's new changes to the algorithms is the right way to go and also the future of social media still looks bright.I also think that other platforms will follow facebook ,because usually facebook starts the trend and other platforms follow suit.

In a statement, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said ,this change is set to shrink the amount of news on Facebook and reduce the time spent by users by about 50 million hours daily

We speak to a Ghanaian digital marketer Enoch Appiah on why people are nervous if all Facebook is hoping to do is address concerns over fake and flagged contents.

And, if you have for years wondered how another planet looks like ,this can satisfy your curiosity. It’s possible planet Mars could be similar to planet earth where you and I can thrive. The National Aeronautics Space and administration (NASA) has unveiled its latest mars pictures and they are stunning.

Ignatius Annor brings you the latest stories trending in the world of Science and Technology.