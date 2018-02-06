NGO's fight to end FGM in Uganda

Uganda
Non-governmental organizations (NGO’s) in Uganda are fighting to eradicate the practise of circumcising young girls in Uganda.
With inhumane tools ,these vulnerable girls are made to undergo the procedure as a rite of passage into womanhood.
A girl who was not circumcised is considered impure ,called promiscuous and faces daily ridicule.
It is good to tell the mothers what to do - to stop circumcising the girls because they are the ones who take them to the bush to have them excised.
“We hope they’ll stop, but they … if it’s culture, something that’s part of the culture, they will not stop it “,Rachael Nafuna,a teacher said.
She added “it is good to tell the mothers what to do – to stop circumcising the girls because they are the ones who take them to the bush to have them excised. “
The consequences of this endemic problem is taking a toll on the youth.
“When you go to hospitals in Kenya as well as in Uganda, a lot of women are dying because of the practice and some of them have had big operations to repair the problem “, William Louma, a student of theology lamented.
In Uganda, the Sebei sub-region in the districts of Kween, Bukwo and Kapchorwa have the highest number of girls who have undergone Female Genital Mutilation.
Go to video
Rihanna tweets at world leaders, seeks $3.1b to fund education
02:26
Pendjari National park in Benin bounces back to life
Go to video
President Museveni pardons Ugandan journalists
Go to video
Ugandans celebrate actor Daniel Kaluuya, Oscar nominations from Africa
Go to video
Museveni loves Trump because 'he speaks frankly to Africans'
Go to video
Museveni defends death penalty plans as NGOs protest