NGO's fight to end FGM in Uganda

Non-governmental organizations (NGO’s) in Uganda are fighting to eradicate the practise of circumcising young girls in Uganda.

With inhumane tools ,these vulnerable girls are made to undergo the procedure as a rite of passage into womanhood.

A girl who was not circumcised is considered impure ,called promiscuous and faces daily ridicule.

“We hope they’ll stop, but they … if it’s culture, something that’s part of the culture, they will not stop it “,Rachael Nafuna,a teacher said.

She added “it is good to tell the mothers what to do – to stop circumcising the girls because they are the ones who take them to the bush to have them excised. “

The consequences of this endemic problem is taking a toll on the youth.

“When you go to hospitals in Kenya as well as in Uganda, a lot of women are dying because of the practice and some of them have had big operations to repair the problem “, William Louma, a student of theology lamented.

In Uganda, the Sebei sub-region in the districts of Kween, Bukwo and Kapchorwa have the highest number of girls who have undergone Female Genital Mutilation.