Medically assisted reproduction in Cameroon

Cameroon
Like in many other African countries, Infertile couples that fail to get children suffer stigma in Cameroon. In societies where there is still belief in superstition, families say they are cursed. Medically assisted reproduction, carried out in since 1998, has given hope to many women who had never thought they’d be able to conceive. In Cameroon today, there are three centers of medically assisted reproduction and more than 800 test-tube babies have been born ithanks to this technological advancement.
Go to video
Zimbabwe's main opposition chief critically ill in South Africa - party source
Go to video
'Day Zero': Cape Town pushes back date for looming water crisis
Go to video
Conjoined Zambian twins start life apart after historic surgery
Go to video
Cameroon separatist leader's lawyer unable to see him, govt mute
Go to video
Cameroon gendarmes illegally cross into Nigeria in hunt for separatists
Go to video
U.S. resolution slams Cameroon over Nganang episode, Anglophone crisis