Medically assisted reproduction in Cameroon

Like in many other African countries, Infertile couples that fail to get children suffer stigma in Cameroon. In societies where there is still belief in superstition, families say they are cursed. Medically assisted reproduction, carried out in since 1998, has given hope to many women who had never thought they’d be able to conceive. In Cameroon today, there are three centers of medically assisted reproduction and more than 800 test-tube babies have been born ithanks to this technological advancement.