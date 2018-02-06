Kenyan lawyer charged with treason over Odinga's 'swearing in'

A Kenyan opposition politician was charged on Tuesday with treason for his involvement in the symbolic presidential “swearing in” of opposition leader Raila Odinga in a challenge to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The charge sheet presented by police to a court in Kajiado County, neighbouring Nairobi, said Miguna Miguna was being charged with “being present and consenting to the administration of an oath to commit a capital offence, namely treason”.

Miguna was also charged with “taking part in an unlawful assembly” and “engaging in organised criminal activity”.

Miguna was arrested on Friday in a dawn raid on his home. He was granted bail of 50,000 Kenyan shillings ($500) but has remained in police custody with his whereabouts unknown – something Kenya’s lawyers’ association said breached his rights.

A journalist at the court in Kajiado said Miguna had appeared at Tuesday’s hearing.

“Once again the state is wilfully violating Mr. Miguna’s rights by moving him without any notice to his lawyers or his family and, in order to frustrate their access to him, to a court stationed outside Nairobi,” Isaac Okero, president of the Law Society of Kenya, told reporters.

