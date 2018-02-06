'Black Panther', the superhero movie featuring an 'African kingdom'

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has expanded once again, this time to the borders of the fictional African state Wakanda. The movie focuses on its primary superhero, Black Panther.

The big budget film from Walt Disney Pictures and Marvel Studios has an almost entirely black cast led by Chadwick Boseman and is directed by acclaimed African American director Ryan Coogler.

“I’m really nervous now because the work is done and now we’re just showing it and hoping people are into it. We tried to make the best film we could, the most honest film we could and go from there,” said Coogler at the premier.

Daniel Kaluuya, who was recently nominated for Best Actor at the Oscars for the groundbreaking horror ‘Get Out’ believes that ‘Black Panther’ has the same elements to break the boundaries of cinema.

“It’s going to break it as well. We’re doing what we want. It’s just going crazy. I’ve never seen an African superhero movie ever, I mean in the ilk of James Bond as well, in that kind of lane, so it’s exciting to see what happens next. I don’t know what happens next and that always excites me,” said Kaluuya.

He is the first actor of Ugandan origin to be nominated for the Oscars. His traditional Ugandan attire, kanzu at the movie premier both surprised and gave Ugandans a source of pride.

The film, which centers around a power struggle in Black Panther’s home, is reported to have already broken records – having more pre-sales of tickets than any other movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is expected to make as much as $120 million in its opening weekend.

It goes on release on February 16 in the United States. It has also been premiered in Asia.