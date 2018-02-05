Opposition parties in Guinea allege fraud in Sunday's polls

Opposition leaders in Guinea have hinted of a massive fraud in Sunday’s local elections, the first since 2005 in a country marked by more than 50 years of authoritarian rule.

At the close of polls at 18:00 GMT on Sunday ,one of the opposition figures,former Prime Minister Sidya Toure said there was a fraud at the national level.

He cited three communes of the capital, Dixinn, Matam and Matoto, “where a neighbourhood chief in possession of 2,000 ballots was intercepted by opposition voters

However, Touré said he was “confident” to win, provided that the vote counting operations supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission , which began in the evening, proceeded correctly.

Guinea’s president since 2010, Alpha Condé after casting his ballot, called on his supporters to “remain mobilized and reject fraud.

Guinea’s last local elections were held in 2005, under the presidency of General Lansana Conte,whose party won more than 80% of the vote.