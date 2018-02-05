Mnangagwa preaches unity, urges worshippers to vote ZANU-PF

Zimbabwe’s president Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged churches to play a leading role in preaching peace, unity and forgiveness ahead of this year’s elections.

Addressing worshippers at the Zion Christian Church’s National Day of Prayer, Mnangagwa appealed for unity.

“As we do that, then we will be able to foster fair, transparent and credible elections. Love each other and help each other. Let us preach peace during the day and during the night. Let us preach peace wherever we are,” he said.

The only issue is that you must vote wisely. Vote for a party whose history is well documented and the one which brought about the country’s independence. You must vote for Zanu-PF and shun all these other parties which are sprouting like demons.

The president, who attended the service with vice presidents Rtd. Gen. Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, used the occasion to campaign for the ruling party, ZANU -PF.

“The only issue is that you must vote wisely. Vote for a party whose history is well documented and the one which brought about the country’s independence. You must vote for Zanu-PF and shun all these other parties which are sprouting like demons,’‘ the president campaigned.

The president concluded by urging that churches mobilise their members to register to vote.

“I exhort churches to encourage their congregants to register to vote and exercise their democratic right. Yes, it is God who places leaders, but it is the right of citizens to choose leaders.”

The leader of the Zion Christian Church, which was established by Reverend Samuel Mutendi in 1913, commended the military for Operation Restore Legacy which ousted the country’s former president Robert Mugabe and ushered in Mnangagwa.

Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi urged the government to ‘put an end to all corruption’ and said ‘churches would like to assist your government’ and ‘help Zimbabwe’.

Mnangagwa has said that elections would be conducted by July this year, as his government seeks to gain legitimacy and endorsement of the people of Zimbabwe.