Jacob Zuma defies ANC plea to step down

Beleaguered South African President Jacob Zuma has refused to step down even as pressure mounts.

Zuma held talks with ANC senior officials on Sunday at his Pretoria residence, but, the details were not revealed. The ANC’s national working committee was expected to hold an urgent meeting with the president on Monday afternoon.

The 75 -year old leader who is battling corruption allegations, has been in a weakened position since he was replaced as leader of the ANC in December by his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa.

He is expected to face a fresh no-confidence motion on February 22, even though he has previously survived several no-confidence votes.

Opposition parties want Zuma to step down before his State of the Nation address on Thursday.

Meanwhile, hundreds of his supporters under the “Hands off Zuma” banner held a march on Monday to demand that Zuma serves his full term until elections in 2019.