23 perish in communal violence in north-eastern DRC

Eric Oteng with AFP

Democratic Republic of Congo

At least 23 people from the same community have died in the north-east of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The cause is the resurgence of conflict for land between Hema breeders and Lendu farmers in Ituri.

For several weeks, attacks have multiplied and hundreds of houses have been burned during these violent attacks.

12 people were also seriously injured.

This conflict triggered in 2003 the intervention of the European military force Artemis, after tens of thousands of deaths according to NGOs.

Currently, nearly 800 families have been displaced after fleeing the crisis in the region.

The Hema community has declared “two days of mourning” on Monday and Tuesday, stopping all commercial activities.

