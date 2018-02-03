Burkina Faso President reshuffles cabinet, replaces security minister

Burkinabe President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré on Wednesday carried out a government reshuffle, marked by the entry of nine ministers and the creation of a ministry for African integration, AFP learned from the President of Faso.

According to the presidential decree, Simon Compaoré, who was challenged by civil society, became Minister of State under the presidency of Faso, handing over the Security portfolio to Clèment Sawadogo.

Prime Minister Paul Kaba Thieba, who was also disputed, remains in office.

Two figures of civil society, Seyni Ouédraogo and Harouna Kaboré, entered the government by occupying the Ministry of Public Service and Labour and the Ministry of Trade and Industry respectively.

Abdoul Karim Sango, another civil society actor, becomes Minister of Culture, Arts and Tourism, replacing Youssouf Sawadogo, who served four months.

The Ministry of Energy also changes hands and falls to Béchir Ismaël Ouédraogo, formerly MP, as does Laurence Ilboudo, who now holds the portfolio of Women and Social Action.

Stanislas Ouaro became Minister of National Education and Literacy, while Vincent Dabilgou became Minister of Transport.

A new Ministry of African Integration and External Burkinabe has been created and is occupied by Paul Robert Tiendrebéogo.

The Burkinabe government now has 33 portfolios compared to 32 in the previous one, and remains composed mainly of personalities close to the ruling People’s Movement for Progress (MPP).

The Presidency did not comment on the reasons for the reshuffle, but civil society called for the departure of Security Minister Simon Compaoré, who was criticised for his inability to stem the recurrent jihadist attacks on the Malian border and the Ouagadougou bombing in August 2017 causing 19 deaths.

