The controversial report that has pit President Donald Trump against the FBI [International Edition]

This is the Cold War between the White House Patron and the Federal Police.

President Trump’s entourage has released a parliamentary report that reveals FBI eavesdropping on a member of candidate Trump’s campaign team during the 2016 presidential election.

This report focuses on investigations into alleged interference by Russia in the US presidential campaign. The reaction of the FBI in this subject that I invite you to follow.

In Brazil, Lula more and more popular according to polls. But the former president may be ineligible due to his involvement with the law. Even if he intends to use all possible remedies including electoral justice.