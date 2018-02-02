Welcome to Africanews

Solidarity and peace as world unites to celebrate 2018 World Hijab Day

Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Africa

Every year February 1 is marked as ‘World Hijab Day.’ Its mission is to fight discrimination against Muslim women through awareness and education.

It is a day on which women of diverse backgrounds and persuasions are encouraged to wear the Islamic head veil in solidarity with Muslim women.

According to its founder, Nazma Khan, the movement she started in 2013 continues to grow in stature across the globe. The nonprofit organization uses ambassadors, organizers, volunteers and participants to rally support for its activities.

But most importantly, you learn and realize under this fabric lies a soul, a heart, a human being just like everyone else.

According to her, the day was part of efforts to end hate in the world by driving home the need to accept each others differences. “My dearest sisters, when you choose to put on that hijab, in solidarity with Muslim women, you are taking a stand against bigotry, prejudice and discrimination against Muslim women who choose to wear the hijab on a daily basis.

“But most importantly, you learn and realize under this fabric lies a soul, a heart, a human being just like everyone else,” she added, thanking people who were making the day a global success.

People across Africa have made a strong showing by contributing to photos shared on the World Hijab Day’s official Twitter handle.

Solidarity hijabis also will not be left out as they tweeted photos with their experiences covering their hair. The twitter hashtag #WorldHijabDay and #StrongInHijab is been used worldwide.

