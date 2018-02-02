Rihanna tweets at world leaders, seeks $3.1b to fund education

In a bid to raise $3.1 billion to fund education for children in the world’s poorest countries, celebrated pop star has been tweeting at leaders of Western powers including the United kIngdom, France and Australia, asking them to pledge support.

Rihanna is attending an international education summit in Dakar, Senegal.

Over the past few years, the “Wild Thoughts” singer has been working with the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) through her Clara Lionel Foundation to fund education for girls in Africa, the Caribbean, and America.

Merci emmanuelmacron for stepping up to co-host GPforEducation’s Financing Conference in Dakar! Will France ?? pledge €250M for GPforEducation tomorrow? claralionelfdn glblctzn ? — Rihanna (rihanna) February 1, 2018

hi JulieBishopMP & TurnbullMalcolm will you step up w/ a ?? $200M pledge to #FundEducation at the GPforEducation conference in Senegal tomorrow? Kick off your 1st year on the #HumanRightsCouncil by giving the universal human right to education! ?? claralionelfdn glblctzn — Rihanna (rihanna) February 1, 2018

?? Hello theresa_may and PennyMordaunt, please continue to prioritize girls’ education and be a top funder of GPforEducation . Will DFID_UK make a historic commitment of £380M to #FundEducation tomorrow? ✏️ claralionelfdn glblctzn — Rihanna (@rihanna) February 1, 2018

. erna_solberg #throwback to 1 year ago when we talked about how important it is to #FundEducation. Now it’s time… Will ?? lead in Senegal on 2/2/18 with a $375M USD pledge to GPforEducation? glblctzn claralionelfdn pic.twitter.com/KRFXbmMSbj — Rihanna (@rihanna) January 17, 2018

The GPE Financing Conference is co-hosted by the French President Emmanuel Macron and the Senegalese president Macky Sall.

There had been media reports that religious groups in Senegal accused Rihanna of being a member of the infamous Illuminati and was therefore unwelcome in the country.