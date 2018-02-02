Welcome to Africanews

Rihanna tweets at world leaders, seeks $3.1b to fund education

Daniel Mumbere

Senegal

In a bid to raise $3.1 billion to fund education for children in the world’s poorest countries, celebrated pop star has been tweeting at leaders of Western powers including the United kIngdom, France and Australia, asking them to pledge support.

Rihanna is attending an international education summit in Dakar, Senegal.

Over the past few years, the “Wild Thoughts” singer has been working with the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) through her Clara Lionel Foundation to fund education for girls in Africa, the Caribbean, and America.

The GPE Financing Conference is co-hosted by the French President Emmanuel Macron and the Senegalese president Macky Sall.

There had been media reports that religious groups in Senegal accused Rihanna of being a member of the infamous Illuminati and was therefore unwelcome in the country.

