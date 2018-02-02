Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Cabinet reshuffle in Burkina Faso [The Morning Call]

Cabinet reshuffle in Burkina Faso [The Morning Call]
with Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

The third Global Partnership for Education (GPE) Replenishment Conference has kicked off in Dakar, Senegal’s capital. This Friday several heads of state, including French President Emmanuel Macron will

be attending the conference. Also, leaders of UN agencies, as well as pop singer Rihanna, and many others engaged in promoting education; in particular improving girl child education. The conference is

aimed at reducing the number of out-of-school children, estimated at 264 million according to UNESCO Institute for Statistics (UIS).

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..