Cabinet reshuffle in Burkina Faso [The Morning Call]

The third Global Partnership for Education (GPE) Replenishment Conference has kicked off in Dakar, Senegal’s capital. This Friday several heads of state, including French President Emmanuel Macron will

be attending the conference. Also, leaders of UN agencies, as well as pop singer Rihanna, and many others engaged in promoting education; in particular improving girl child education. The conference is

aimed at reducing the number of out-of-school children, estimated at 264 million according to UNESCO Institute for Statistics (UIS).