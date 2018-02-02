At least 90 people feared drowned off Libyan coast

Libya
Ninety migrants are feared drowned after a boat capsized off the Libyan coast, says the UN’s migration agency.
“Ten bodies are reported to have washed up on Libyan shores,” the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement.
Three survivors said most of those who drowned were Pakistani nationals. An IOM spokesperson said Pakistanis were increasingly trying to make the perilous crossing to Italy.
Ten bodies are reported to have washed up on Libyan shores.
Breaking: at least 90 migrants are reported to have drowned off the coast of #Libya: https://t.co/ZbJG58qr7y pic.twitter.com/MnGAQYQMdK— IOM – UN Migration (@UNmigration) February 2, 2018
Libya is a popular transit route for migrants trying to reach southern Europe by sea.
Many are packed into unseaworthy vessels by smugglers who then abandon them to their fate in the Mediterranean Sea.
“According to IOM records, some 29 Libyans were rescued or intercepted in all of 2017, but we estimate the true figure to be much higher,” said Olivia Headon, an IOM official.
In 2017, 3,138 Pakistani migrants arriving by sea to Italy from Libya, but IOM reports that the numbers this year are alarming with an estimated 240 reaching Italy in January, compared to just nine in January 2017.
Go to video
CHAN 2018: Nigeria, Libya fight hard to make it to the semis
Go to video
'Use facts not myths to deal with African migrants' - U.N.
Go to video
CHAN 2018: Rwanda out as Libya, Nigeria await quarter-final opponents
Go to video
Eritrea president blames 'external forces' for illicit migration of youth
Go to video
Eritrea tops 2017 list of asylum seekers in Switzerland
Go to video
Update: At least 20 dead as clashes shut airport in Libyan capital