American football Super Bowl Sunday [The Morning Call]

American football Super Bowl Sunday

with Jerry Bambi

Super bowl Sunday, it is this weekend in the US. The Super Bowl is the annual championship game of the National Football League

(NFL). And you call it ‘American football’, though not played with the foot as football (soccer) is. This Sunday the Eagles play the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

With us to talk about this sport is Nigerian Sports analyst Jerry Musa. Thank you for joining us Jerry. Sunday is the American football, Super Bowl 52 big game.

And as we know the Super Bowl always seem to bring the US to a standstill as millions will be tuned in across the United States. Could you tell us about the big game and what makes Americans so

passionate about the Super bowl?

