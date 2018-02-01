Ugandans mourn death of musician Mowzey Radio

Uganda
Uganda’s president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has led tributes and condolences to fallen musician, Mowzey Radio, of the globally acclaimed Ugandan music duo, Goodlyfe Crew.
Mowzey Radio whose real name is Moses Sekibogo passed away at one of the major private hospitals in the capital Kampala in the early hours of Thursday morning.
The 34 year old artist who many describe as ‘Uganda’s greatest vocalist and songwriter’ succumbed to injuries sustained in a bar brawl two weeks ago.
Have been told about the untimely death of musician Moses Ssekibogo aka Mowzey Radio. I had only recently made a financial contribution towards his treatment and hoped he would get better. He was a talented young person with a great future ahead of him. May he rest in peace.— Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) February 1, 2018
The doctors at Case Clinic held a press conference this morning to explain the details of Radio’s injuries, treatment and death to his fans who have since flocked the hospital.
He was getting better but kept on getting seizures – Case Clinic on singer, Radio's passing #NTVNews #RIPRadio pic.twitter.com/6s4vjj4cyI— NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) February 1, 2018
Together Radio and Weasel produced several chart topping hits for Ugandans and were recognised on the continental and global stage at the All Africa Music Awards, MTV Africa Music Awards and the Black Entertainment Awards (BET).
The dynamic duo celebrated 10 years of musical success last year at a mega concert in the capital, Kampala.
Weasel is the other half of the duo that later simply became known as ‘Radio and Weasel’.
Fans of Mowzey Radio flock Case clinic after hearing the news of his death. #RIPMowzeyRadio pic.twitter.com/4u7SBp88rY— New Vision UGANDA (@newvisionwire) February 1, 2018
The old— Akiiki... (_pensioner) February 1, 2018
RadioandWeaselplaylist #RIPMowzeyRadio pic.twitter.com/vDAph9QjsA
.— NBS Television (nbstv) February 1, 2018
HEBobiwine: This is a blow to the entertainment industry and the country, and to the generation he has been one of the people who have held our flag high globally, but we have lost an icon and we shall realize it slowly. #NBSUpdates #RIPMowzeyRadio pic.twitter.com/HaT8LMmEAy
REST IN POWER KING ..Till we meet again ..Your contribution to the music industry is unparalleled, Your creativity unmatched and your mere existence was a blessing to millions ?? My heart is heavy and eyes watery right now but I know you're in a better place #RIPMowzeyRadio pic.twitter.com/BMgU4s5qg8— BIGTRIL (@bigtrilkaiza) February 1, 2018
Thousands gathered at case clinic this morning to mourn the death of famous musician Moses Sekibogo alias Radio who succumbed to wounds sustained from a bar brawl in Entebbe #RIPMowzeyRadio— nicholas Bamulanzeki (bamulanzeki) February 1, 2018
observerugpic.twitter.com/eB1nLBhEGm
Jennifer || Radio— Jeff HARDY (@andsjeff) February 1, 2018
Sweet Lady || Radio
Ekyaama || Radio & Weasel
I will stand forever || Moses Ssekibogo
Ngenda Maaso || Radio & Weasel
Nyumbani || Viboyo, Radio & Weasel.
**They will remain my best songs by Radio. #RIPMowzeyRadio
Rest well bredda….. pic.twitter.com/eeVZlFfrGK— Wyre (@WyreDaLoveChild) February 1, 2018
My heart goes out to the entire Ssekibogo family and Ugandan music lovers and Fans? Just heard about the passing of Mowzey Radio? R.I.P. Bro. You were a Man of great Talent and you will be missed.☹️??R.I.P. #RipRadio #MowzeyRadio pic.twitter.com/oqZhXVq6uy— Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) February 1, 2018
