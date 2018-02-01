Ugandans mourn death of musician Mowzey Radio

Welcome to Africanews

Uganda’s president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has led tributes and condolences to fallen musician, Mowzey Radio, of the globally acclaimed Ugandan music duo, Goodlyfe Crew.

Mowzey Radio whose real name is Moses Sekibogo passed away at one of the major private hospitals in the capital Kampala in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The 34 year old artist who many describe as ‘Uganda’s greatest vocalist and songwriter’ succumbed to injuries sustained in a bar brawl two weeks ago.

The doctors at Case Clinic held a press conference this morning to explain the details of Radio’s injuries, treatment and death to his fans who have since flocked the hospital.

Together Radio and Weasel produced several chart topping hits for Ugandans and were recognised on the continental and global stage at the All Africa Music Awards, MTV Africa Music Awards and the Black Entertainment Awards (BET).

The dynamic duo celebrated 10 years of musical success last year at a mega concert in the capital, Kampala.

Weasel is the other half of the duo that later simply became known as ‘Radio and Weasel’.

