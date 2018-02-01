Ugandans mourn death of musician Mowzey Radio

Uganda’s president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has led tributes and condolences to fallen musician, Mowzey Radio, of the globally acclaimed Ugandan music duo, Goodlyfe Crew.

Mowzey Radio whose real name is Moses Sekibogo passed away at one of the major private hospitals in the capital Kampala in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The 34 year old artist who many describe as ‘Uganda’s greatest vocalist and songwriter’ succumbed to injuries sustained in a bar brawl two weeks ago.

Have been told about the untimely death of musician Moses Ssekibogo aka Mowzey Radio. I had only recently made a financial contribution towards his treatment and hoped he would get better. He was a talented young person with a great future ahead of him. May he rest in peace. — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) February 1, 2018

The doctors at Case Clinic held a press conference this morning to explain the details of Radio’s injuries, treatment and death to his fans who have since flocked the hospital.

He was getting better but kept on getting seizures – Case Clinic on singer, Radio's passing #NTVNews #RIPRadio pic.twitter.com/6s4vjj4cyI — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) February 1, 2018

Together Radio and Weasel produced several chart topping hits for Ugandans and were recognised on the continental and global stage at the All Africa Music Awards, MTV Africa Music Awards and the Black Entertainment Awards (BET).

The dynamic duo celebrated 10 years of musical success last year at a mega concert in the capital, Kampala.

Weasel is the other half of the duo that later simply became known as ‘Radio and Weasel’.

Fans of Mowzey Radio flock Case clinic after hearing the news of his death. #RIPMowzeyRadio pic.twitter.com/4u7SBp88rY — New Vision UGANDA (@newvisionwire) February 1, 2018

. HEBobiwine : This is a blow to the entertainment industry and the country, and to the generation he has been one of the people who have held our flag high globally, but we have lost an icon and we shall realize it slowly. #NBSUpdates #RIPMowzeyRadio pic.twitter.com/HaT8LMmEAy — NBS Television (nbstv) February 1, 2018

REST IN POWER KING ..Till we meet again ..Your contribution to the music industry is unparalleled, Your creativity unmatched and your mere existence was a blessing to millions ?? My heart is heavy and eyes watery right now but I know you're in a better place #RIPMowzeyRadio pic.twitter.com/BMgU4s5qg8 — BIGTRIL (@bigtrilkaiza) February 1, 2018

Thousands gathered at case clinic this morning to mourn the death of famous musician Moses Sekibogo alias Radio who succumbed to wounds sustained from a bar brawl in Entebbe #RIPMowzeyRadio observerug pic.twitter.com/eB1nLBhEGm — nicholas Bamulanzeki (bamulanzeki) February 1, 2018

Jennifer || Radio

Sweet Lady || Radio

Ekyaama || Radio & Weasel

I will stand forever || Moses Ssekibogo

Ngenda Maaso || Radio & Weasel

Nyumbani || Viboyo, Radio & Weasel.



**They will remain my best songs by Radio. #RIPMowzeyRadio — Jeff HARDY (@andsjeff) February 1, 2018