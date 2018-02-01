Kibira national park, Burundi [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
On the Grand angle, we take you to a forest in Burundi.The Kibira national forest. The natural resource had been battered for many years after the civil war but now some women are out there attempting
to save it.
On the Grand angle, we take you to a forest in Burundi.The Kibira national forest. The natural resource had been battered for many years after the civil war but now some women are out there attempting
to save it.
01:11
Cycling: Nkurunziza pedals off Tour du Burundi
Go to video
Eritrea, Burundi slammed for threatening U.N. human rights experts
01:24
Burundi will not cooperate with ICC over war crimes probe - govt
Go to video
ICC to commence Burundi 'war crimes' probe despite pullout
05:00
Cotton production in Burundi faces a decline [Business Africa]
Go to video
ICC to commence Burundi 'war crimes' probe despite 'historic' pullout