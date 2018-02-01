Welcome to Africanews

Kenyan govt yanks off three TV stations, bans resistant movement [The Morning Call]

with JERRY BAMBI

We begin with Kenya where the political events from last year’s election took a twist on tuesday when veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga inaugurated himself as the people’s president. And now, the

Kenyan government has yanked three of the country’s biggest television stations off off-air alleging they had planned to broadcast the opposition leader’s unofficial “inauguration” in Nairobi. Interior

Minister Fred Matiang’i told reporters they would stay closed until investigations were complete. His ministry described the broadcast of such event as an attempt to “subvert or overthrow” the government

- and would have led to the deaths of thousands of innocent Kenyans”.

