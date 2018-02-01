Centre for de-radicalization launched in Chad [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
A centre dedicated to the study and prevention of violent extremism, and the de-radicalization of jihadists, was on Tuesday inaugurated in N’djamena, the Chadian capital. A group of independent Chadian
intellectuals say they want to contribute to the de-radicalization of jihadist especially to prevent extremism among the youth and young children.
