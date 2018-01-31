World's tallest man and smallest woman visit Egypt's famous pyramids

The first visit by the world’s tallest man and smallest woman to Egypt. 35-year-old Kurdish Sultan Kosen is the first person in the world to measure more than 2 metres.

Contrary to the gigantic Kurdish, Jyoti Amge is the smallest person measuring only 62.7 cm.

This atypical couple was invited by the Egyptian Council for Tourism Promotion to visit the most famous sites in order to stimulate tourism in the country.

I only saw Egypt on Google and it was one of my dreams to see the pyramids. I'm extremely happy to stand in front of the pyramids and be photographed next to them.

“I really enjoyed this trip; I saw the pyramids and the Nile and I wish everyone had the opportunity to visit Egypt, to see the Nile and the pyramids and everything I saw. Egypt is a wonderful country,” said Sultan Kosen

The unusual size of the 35-year-old Turkish man was caused by a disease called “pituitary gigantism”, the result of an overproduction of growth hormones.

“I went to many very different places, I visited so many countries and one of my dreams was to visit Egypt,” said a jolly Jyoti.

“I only saw Egypt on Google and it was one of my dreams to see the pyramids. I’m extremely happy to stand in front of the pyramids and be photographed next to them; I can’t believe it. I love Egypt!” she added.

Amge is suffering from Achondroplasia which can’t allow her to grow any further.

Since Hosni Mubarak’s overthrow in 2011, the number of tourists has dropped from 14.7 million in 2010 to 9.8 million.