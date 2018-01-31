IMF boss warns of public frustration in the Arab world

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF),Christine Lagarde on Tuesday said a ‘’ Popular discontent is bubbling” in the Middle East and Maghreb region,and needs immediate attention.

At a regional conference in Marrakech,Morocco themed’‘ Opportunities for All’‘,the regional leaders committed to quickly fix the social and economy pressures facing its people.

Saadeddine El Othamani , Prime Minister of Morocco is upbeat meeting the needs of its people immediately.

‘‘Developing long-term strategies is important, but often this is not enough because the population has expectations for immediate solutions.The population has needs that must be met immediately and that is why, in addition to these long-term strategies, we must implement emergency projects and programmes to meet at least the minimum of these expectations and aspirations’‘,Saadeddine said.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde regretted the lack of support for the teeming youth of the region to thrive.

She proposed inclusive policy mechanisms to support young people ,women and children as well as refugees.

“I saw incredible talents among the young people yesterday, energy and determination… you have to include them. And we must include women, rural populations, refugees, they all need targeted policies, and that is what was said in Davos last week.We must increase, provide training and tools to help these people reach the labour market through education, active labour market policies that help young people, women and refugees to find meaningful solutions”,Christine said.

Participants at the conference hope to take advantage of these two days of exchanges to address the challenges that hinder global growth policies.

Morocco, which hosted the event that ended on Tuesday, highlighted its adopted economic reforms.