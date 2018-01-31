Welcome to Africanews

Expectations of the single African sky [Business Segment]

The Morning Call

A major step for the transport sector in Africa has begun with the launch of the single air transport market.

Rwandan President and AU Chair,Paul Kagame who launched the initiative said Africa is ready to adopt the continental free trade area.

This is also good news for tourism, which is a key growth sector in the world.

Initially, 23 countries on the continent joined the initiative which was first declared in Yamoussoukro in 1988.

Jean David Mihamle explores the opportunities ahead for the continent on the business segment of The Morning Call.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

The Morning Call

