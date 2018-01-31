Expectations of the single African sky [Business Segment]

The Morning Call
A major step for the transport sector in Africa has begun with the launch of the single air transport market.
Rwandan President and AU Chair,Paul Kagame who launched the initiative said Africa is ready to adopt the continental free trade area.
This is also good news for tourism, which is a key growth sector in the world.
Initially, 23 countries on the continent joined the initiative which was first declared in Yamoussoukro in 1988.
Jean David Mihamle explores the opportunities ahead for the continent on the business segment of The Morning Call.
01:41
World's tallest man and smallest woman visit Egypt's famous pyramids
Go to video
Namibia president bans foreign travel for all officials in cost cutting move
Go to video
Kagame starts A.U. reign with business forum, drums private-sector cooperation
05:25
African economy: who are the corruptors?
Go to video
Tough times as Seychelles national carrier drops Paris, Madagascar flights
Go to video
Zimbabwe to reduce fuel prices after cuts on import tax