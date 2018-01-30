Uganda's 'Red Pepper' newspaper back on stands [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Copies of Uganda’s Red Pepper newspaper hit back the streets on Monday two months after it shut down for publishing a story alleging a plot by Uganda to topple Rwandan President Paul Kagame.
President Yoweri Museveni last week pardoned the paper’s editors and directors, who had been facing treason and defamation charges. Museveni said the publication’s management promised “ to become
more professional”.
