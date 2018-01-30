Security concerns in Mali after attacks [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
We begin with Mali where last week’s siege of violence in the north has stoked concerns about worsening security in the region. Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on Saturday said his people would
not be frightened by “barbaric attacks” after unidentified gunmen killed at least 14 soldiers in a pre-dawn assault on a military camp. West Africa’s arid Sahel region is suffering a spike in violence by
militant groups, some with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State, that is drawing an increasingly aggressive response from countries including France and the United States.
